‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ director posts first look at the film

Colin Trevorrow has shared the first look at Jurassic World: Dominion, the final movie in the Jurassic World trilogy.

The Dominion director posted an image of his screen at home, which shows a frame from the forthcoming movie that stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Taking to his Instagram yesterday (April 1) Trevorrow wrote the caption “working from home” beneath his home set-up.

Advertisement

On his monitor is an image of a dusty street with a figure walking through with a bicycle. There are no dinosaurs in sight.

As is the case with dozens of films, Jurassic World: Dominion was forced to halt production with the outbreak of the coronavirus. You can see the full, up-to-date list of filming postponements and release roll-outs here.

Jurassic World: Dominion will reunite Neill, Dern and Goldblum, who starred together in the original Jurassic Park (1993).

Addressing the production delay in a recent Variety article, Neill wrote: “Suddenly, here we are. We have been cryogenically frozen, and Jurassic World: Dominion is on hold. Insects in amber. And like virtually every actor in the world right now, I’m not working. Dammit.

Advertisement

“But we will return. We will. And what joy it will be to be back on a set, doing what I love best, with just the kind of people I love: other actors and all the remarkable people it takes to make a movie. That rare privilege.

“And to put things into perspective – there are many, many worse things than a suspended movie.”

Jurassic World: Dominion currently has a release date of June 11, 2021. It follows Jurassic World (2015) and its sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).