The ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut will be almost four hours long

But will it be worth the wait?

By Ella Kemp
Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' has been confirmed for streaming service HBO Max. Credit: Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder has said the upcoming “Snyder Cut” of Justice League could be almost four hours long.

The filmmaker, who has been making the case to release his longer version of the DC Comics film for years, had previously said the runtime was 214 minutes — but has now said it will be longer.

“I famously advertised the runtime at 214 minutes,” Snyder told Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph. “Now, in its current state, it’s going to end up being longer than that yet… [it’s] exciting to bring all this new material to the fans.”

The director also said he is “still working” on the cut, which is due to be released on streaming platform HBO Max — although no release date has been confirmed as of yet.

The released version of Justice League, directed by Joss Whedon, clocked in at 120 minutes.

There have been rumours since the announcement of the “Snyder Cut” that the project could end up being split into a multi-part miniseries, while it’s also been reported that it could cost Warner Bros. between $20-30 million to complete the new cut.

A first look at the “Snyder Cut” is due to drop at DC FanDome next month, a 24-hour virtual event offering fans a full day’s worth of “special programming, panels and content reveals”.

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” Snyder previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “You probably saw one-fourth of what I did.”

