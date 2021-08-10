‘Parasite’ and ‘Interstellar’ producers working on new film set in the world of K-pop

Parasite executive producer Miky Lee and Interstellar producer Lynda Obst have teamed up to work on a new movie set in the world of K-pop.

The forthcoming film is currently titled K-Pop Lost In America and is described as a “road movie”, according to Variety. The film will reportedly revolve around a K-pop boyband who accidentally end up in Texas two days before their grand global debut in New York City, and must find a way to make it there with limited time and money.

South Korean mass media company CJ ENM, where Lee is vice chairwoman, has enlisted director JK Youn (best known for films like 2009’s Haeundae and 2020’s Pawn) to helm the film. K-Pop Lost In America is currently targeted for a 2023 release.

“We plan to cast K-pop stars in addition to icons in the pop industry to appeal to a global audience,” Youn told Variety. The publication also noted that casting has begun in Seoul, with pre-production planned to kick off once auditions are completed in August.

“K-Pop and K-culture have never been more in-demand,” Lee said. “Combining CJ ENM’s globally recognised production capabilities with the brilliant minds of smash-hit creators Lynda Obst and JK Youn, we have no doubt that we will be able to showcase a very special movie that will appeal to a global audience and K-Pop fans alike.”

K-Pop Lost In America is not the only K-pop-inspired movie currently in the works. Earlier this year, Sony Pictures Animation announced that it was working on a musical film called K-Pop: Demon Hunters that would centre around a demon-hunting K-pop girl group.

The upcoming animated film will be co-directed by Maggie Kang, who was the head of story on 2017’s The Lego Ninjago Movie, and illustrator Chris Appelhans (The Princess And The Frog). Joining them are Oscar-winning producer Aron Warner (Shrek), alongside the scriptwriting team of Hannah McMechan and Danya Jimenez.