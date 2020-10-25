Kanye West thinks ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy is better than recent sequels

Kanye West has shared his opinion on Star Wars, stating that he thinks the prequel trilogy is better than the recently released sequels.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the rapper/producer claimed the prequel series that were released between 1999 and 2005 were far superior to the John Bodega-starring trilogy after repeatedly watching Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith in quarantine.

West’s reasoning for his opinion is because the new movies didn’t come directly from the mind of George Lucas.

“And this is about to make me mad, right here,” West said on the podcast. “The first time you’ve seen me get mad in an interview. They said George Lucas’ prequels were worse than the corporate-made Disney Star Wars. Like Revenge Of The Sith? We saw how Darth Vader was made! Like I watched that 10 times during COVID. ‘Don’t jump Anakin, I’ve got the high ground!'”

He added: “I’m saying the prequels are better than anything…and I’m sorry Disney/Star Wars design team…no man, this is George. This is his baby. That thing was set in his heart to show us as children to show us The Hero’s Journey.”

The most important thing Mr. West said today in his interview with Joe Rogan: pic.twitter.com/DnA1jGLGC0 — Dylan Landis 😤 (@DLandis07) October 24, 2020

According to ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, two of the sequel trilogy films have higher rated Audience Scores than the entirety of the prequel trilogy. Those two are Star Wars: The Force Awakens (86%) and The Rise Of Skywalker (86%).

The second movie in the recent trilogy — The Last Jedi — is the lowest-rated of the entire franchise with a 43% Audience Score.

The prequel trilogy movies have Audience Scores of 66% (Revenge Of The Sith), 59% (The Phantom Menace), and 56% (Attack Of The Clones).

Earlier this month, a new Star Wars book revealed that Rey was previously called Winkie.

An extract of Star Wars: Fascinating Facts by Pablo Hidalgo was shared on social media, explaining how the character eventually played by Daisy Ridley in the sequel trilogy grew from George Lucas’ original idea.

“In George Lucas’ original outline, she was a 14-year-old girl named Taryn,” the page posted on Twitter reads. “In his subsequent iterations, she would briefly be named Thea and – believe it or not – Winkie.

