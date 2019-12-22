Karen Gillan admits she initially thought remaking ‘Jumanji’ was a mistake

Karen Gillan has admitted she initially thought that remaking ‘Jumanji’ was a mistake when she was approached about the project.

The former Doctor Who actor plays Ruby Roundhouse in the recent reboots – 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and now Jumanji: The Next Level, which came out earlier this month (December 11) – and says she was such a big fan of the 1995 Robin Williams original that she was concerned the remakes could tarnish its legacy.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gillan explained: ”My initial reaction when I heard they were remaking ‘Jumanji’ [was], ‘Why would you do that to Jumanji?’

Advertisement

“What are you going to do with one of my favourite childhood movies? Don’t ruin my childhood!”

However, Gillan said her fears were alleviated when she sat down to read the script. “That changed everything because I knew they’d done something inventive and original while still honouring the original. It was kind of the perfect blend.”

The actor also revealed that she’s read the script for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, saying it will be released in the ”next couple of years” and could the best film in the franchise.

“I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy,” Gillan said. ”I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 writer James Gunn has hinted that there will be a character death in the new film (October 21).

Read more: Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: what we know so far about the next chapter in the Marvel series

Responding to a fan on Instagram, who asked Gunn whether a character would die in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn replied: “I can’t remember ANY comic book film where someone didn’t die!”