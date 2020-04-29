Karen Gillan to rival Karen Gillan in sci-fi clone satire ‘Dual’

Marvel stalwart Karen Gillan has been cast in a double role in upcoming sci-fi clone movie Dual.

The film, written and directed by Riley Stearns (The Art of Self Defense), is about a terminally ill woman who decides to clone herself for the benefit of her friends and family.

Gillan will play both the woman with the illness and the new clone, who must face off when the woman makes a miraculous recovery and the clone cannot be decommissioned and they must duel to death.

Also starring in the film are Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale, Martha Kelly and Jesse Eisenberg, who recently starred in domestic sci-fi thriller Vivarium alongside Imogen Poots.

The film is hoping to begin production this summer, following a worldwide suspension on most projects in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Karen Gillan made her directorial debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which she also starred in and wrote. The four-star NME review called the film “crammed with smart and daring ideas, squeezing a vibrant sense of place and identity into a well-worn format.”

Last year Gillan also reprised her role as Nebula in Avengers: Endgame, which she will next play again in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Elsewhere, Aaron Paul is currently starring in the ongoing third season of Westworld, which was renewed for a fourth season just last week.