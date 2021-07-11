Karen Gillan says ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ is James Gunn’s “strongest work yet”

Karen Gillan has said she thinks Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 is director James Gunn’s “strongest work yet”.

Speaking in a new interview, Gillan, whose character Nebula has been a permanent fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, talked about Gunn’s work on the third Guardians film.

“I read that script with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis,” Gillan told Collider. “We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there was full tears. It’s incredible, I think it’s James’ strongest work yet with the Guardians and it’s just brilliant.”

She added: “It’s brilliant and it’s emotional and it’s funny and it’s all of those things that you want.”

Earlier this year, Gillan confirmed she will appear in the fourth Thor film, Love And Thunder.

The Scottish actor revealed the news to fans on social media while quarantining after arriving in Australia to shoot her part in the forthcoming instalment.

Gillan was moved to respond to a fan who’d written in to suggest that Gillan was “wearing a wig in preparation” for a role. She then replied: “I’m not, this is the REAL DEAL. This is my hair.”

She continued, and revealed that she will be in the next Thor film: “I cut it the other day in preparation for Nebula, so that we don’t have to get so much hair into the bald cap because I have so much hair, it’s unbelievable. It’s just so thick.”

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Gillan will star alongside returning actors Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord). Natalie Portman, who hasn’t starred in an MCU title since Thor: The Dark World in 2013, will reprise her role as Jane Foster, and Christian Bale is set to play a villain.

Elsewhere, James Gunn has revealed he receives threats daily from fans over the potential deaths of characters in his films.