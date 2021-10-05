Kate Siegel stars in first trailer for Netflix chiller ‘Hypnotic’

Netflix has released the first trailer for horror thriller film Hypnotic, set to be released just before Halloween.

The movie stars Midnight Mass and The Haunting Of Hill House actress Kate Siegel as Jenn, who seeks help from a mysterious hypnotherapist.

A plot synopsis reads: “A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist, but after a handful of intense sessions, soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.”

The film also stars Jason O’Mara (Justice, Life On Mars) as Dr. Collin Meade and Dulé Hill (The West Wing) as detective Wade Rollins. It is directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote, who previously teamed up on Netflix’s The Open House.

Siegel has become a noted horror actor in recent years, starring in films like Hush, Ouija: Origin Of Evil, Gerald’s Game, alongside Mike Flanagan’s TV shows The Haunting Of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

Last year, Flanagan teased his progress on a new Stephen King film adaptation of Revival, calling the material “relentlessly dark”.

“What I love about it is it’s a return to cosmic horror, which I think is so fun,” Flanagan said of the completed script, which was approved by King. “It is relentlessly dark and cynical and I’m enjoying the hell out of that.”

He added: “This one was a really fun piece of material for me because I get to be like, ‘Oh you want a dark ending? Cool, get ready.’”

Hypnotic will be released October 27 on Netflix.