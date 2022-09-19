Kate Winslet hospitalised after fall while shooting new film

Kate Winslet has been hospitalised after suffering a fall while making new film Lee.

The Oscar-winning actress is due to play the famed photographer in the upcoming historical drama, and had been filming in Croatia when the accident happened. Her representative has since confirmed that Winslet did not suffer any serious injuries.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” her representative said in a statement (via Entertainment Weekly). “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

The film also stars Josh O’Connor, Marion Cotillard, Jude Law and Andrea Riseborough, and follows the story of Miller, who was well known as British Vogue’s war correspondent.

Speaking last year about the project, Winslet told Deadline: “This is absolutely not a biopic. To make a story about Lee’s whole life, that’s a series worth for HBO. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through.

“It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time. That is the story we want people to know about Lee more than the many other parts of her life.”

The actress won an Emmy last year for her turn in Mare Of Easttown on HBO, which sees the star play a small town detective as she investigates the murder of a teenager.

Addressing a potential second season last year, Winslet said: “If we were to do a second season, then for sure these atrocities which have existed in the police force here and in America will find their way into the stories we tell.

“One hundred percent. You can’t pretend these things haven’t happened. It’s horrible, isn’t it? This moment in time. It’s horrific.”

She added: “You can hear me, I can’t quite find the words because we all feel so betrayed and powerless. We have to turn this moment into something meaningful. We have to use our voices on behalf of people who don’t have one. That matters to me now in ways that hadn’t even crossed my mind in my 20s.”