Kate Winslet says “life was quite unpleasant” after sudden ‘Titanic’ fame

Kate Winslet has admitted that her “life was quite unpleasant” after she shot to fame following the success of Titanic.

The 1997 box office smash became the highest grossing film of all time in 1998 before director James Cameron beat his own record with Avatar in 2009.

Speaking in a new interview with PORTER, Winslet, who was 22 at the time, said: “I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant.”

She added: “Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your fuckin’ life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible’.

“I was grateful, of course. I was in my early twenties, and I was able to get a flat. But I didn’t want to be followed literally feeding the ducks.”

Her comments come after Winslet previously discussed the “borderline abusive” comments the press made about her weight, following the release of movie and how it ends with her character Rose surviving the sinking of the historic ship by using a floating door as a raft.

Many have long argued that there was enough room for Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) to use it as well.

“Apparently I was too fat,” Winslet said when addressing why her character was the only one to survive. “Why were they [the press] so mean to me? They were so mean. I wasn’t even fucking fat.”

She continued: “If I could turn back the clock, I would have used my voice in a completely different way. I would have said to journalists, I would have responded, I would have said, ‘Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is.’ That’s bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive, I would say.”

Meanwhile, Cameron previously revealed that he only cast short extras on the set in order to make the ill-fated ship look bigger.