Keanu Reeves’ exchange with young fan in airport goes viral: “He’s a class act”

An exchange between Keanu Reeves and a young fan at an airport has gone viral on social media.

As documented by TV producer Andrew Kimmel on Twitter, the actor was approached by a young boy who asked for his autograph following a flight from London to New York, when he proceeded to fire off a “series of rapid-fire questions”.

“Keanu happily responded to every single one,” Kimmel wrote alongside a picture of them both. You can check out the exchange in the thread below.

Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

When the fan started “running out of questions”, Reeves began jokingly “grilling him” asking: “Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favourite?”

Kimmel added: “The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a huge big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

Following his return as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections last year, Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, set to be released on March 24, 2023.

Alongside Reeves, the fourth instalment stars Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and singer Rina Sawayama in her feature debut.

Speaking about the film’s script last year, Fishburne said: “As much as it’s the same world as the other three films, it’s just deeper.

“It’s much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing… is really the heart and soul of it.”

There’s a number of John Wick spin-offs also in the works, including TV series The Continental and spin-off film Ballerina starring Ana de Armas.