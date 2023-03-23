Keanu Reeves’ fans react to “utter cringe” interview with Roman Kemp

An interview with Keanu Reeves has been called “utter cringe” during press for John Wick: Chapter 4.

In an interview with Capital FM host Roman Kemp, Reeves was asked a series of light-hearted questions, including who would win in a fight between John Wick and fitness coach Joe Wicks.

In response, Reeves said: “I know it’s hard to believe but John Wick doesn’t really wanna fight, so let’s just talk about life and fitness, John Wick hashtag fitness.”

Kemp also asked whether John Wick would know how much a halogen lightbulb would cost in the hardware store Wickes. “For when you just have to get it done, I’m gonna Wickes my bathroom, I’m gonna Wickes my new kitchen,” Keanu joked in response.

Later in the interview, Kemp showcases his own impression of Reeves via a confused sneeze. You can check out the clip below.

An edited supercut of the interview was released on Capital FM’s social media channels, with the caption: “Is this the most awkward interview of all time!?”

“Oh my goodness, that’s utter cringe,” one fan wrote in response. “Keanu is such a lovely gentlemen, I felt for him big time watching this!!”

Another wrote: “This is shocking. Imagine getting the chance to interview one of the biggest actors in the world right now and you’re told to ask him how much a halogen lightbulb is worth.”

“Whenever I feel I’m not doing very well at my job, I’m just going to watch this clip back and reassure myself I’m doing just fine,” one commenter added.

In response to an article sharing the reaction, Kemp wrote: “Brilliant.”

In a four-star review of the sequel, NME wrote: “John Wick: Chapter 4 is a lot. It runs nearly three hours, introduces multiple new characters, further indulges the series’ trademark elaborate mythology, and at one point adds a brief desert-set horseback chase in an apparent homage to Lawrence of Arabia.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is released in cinemas on Friday March 24.