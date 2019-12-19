Keanu Reeves has begun stunt training for ‘Matrix 4’ and ‘John Wick 4’

Keanu Reeves has begun stunt training for his upcoming roles in The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4, which are both set for release in 2021.

It was revealed last week that the two films are set to be released on the exact same day: May 21, 2021.

With 18 months left until the dual releases, Reeves has now begun training for the films, as shown in an Instagram post from Taran Butler’s stunt studio Taran Tactical, which worked with Reeves on John Wick 2. See the post below.

Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski is directing the upcoming film in the series, which will see Reeves returning to the lead role alongside original partner Carrie-Anne Moss and the likes of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Earlier this week, it was also confirmed that Frozen II and Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff is joining the cast.

The Matrix 4 will be the first Matrix movie to come out since 2003’s one-two of The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Reeves is also set to appear in the new Bill & Ted reboot, Bill & Ted Face The Music. The new film, which sees him reunited with Alex Winter, has been in the works since 2013. It’s due out on August 21, 2020, and a first-look at the movie, which features rapper Kid Cudi, was shared this week.