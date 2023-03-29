Keanu Reeves reveals his favourite band right now: “I like me a kind of inventiveness”

Keanu Reeves has named Canadian pop group Alvvays as one of his favourite bands right now.

Speaking to NME, the John Wick: Chapter 4 actor opened up about his fondness for the indie group, but admitted he’s still yet to buy their latest album, ‘Blue Rev’, on LP.

“I don’t have their new record. I bought it digitally, but I don’t have it on vinyl,” said Reeves.

Joking that ‘Blue Rev’ is his “favourite album to be”, he added: “Can I say that? Because I love that band.”

Explaining why they’re currently one of his favourite groups, the actor said: “I like me a good pop song and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it. And I think the lead singer [Molly Rankin], she’s great…And I love the textures in it. I mean, I love bass guitar and drums and I like their energy.

Alvvays – which consists of Rankin (vocals and guitar), Kerri MacLellan (keyboards), Alec O’Hanley (guitars), Abbey Blackwell (bass), and Sheridan Riley (drums) – were founded in 2011. The band originated from Charlottetown, Canada, but are now based in Toronto.

Their self-titled debut album, released in 2014, topped the US college charts. Their second album, ‘Antisocialites’, was released in 2017 and won the Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year. ‘Blue Rev’, meanwhile, was released in October 2022.

Elsewhere, Reeves recently explained why he made a surprise visit to a pub in Hertfordshire.

“I was outside London doing a documentary, and it was just shepherd’s pie weather,” he told NME.

“It’s kinda cool, not rainy but a little misty drizzly something. And I was like, ‘let’s get a shepherd’s pie and a pint’,” he added, going on to reveal that he picked a local lager to drink.

Reeves has been busy promoting the fourth John Wick film in the past week, with fans cringing over one particular chat with Capital FM host Roman Kemp.

In a four-star review of the new film, NME wrote: “John Wick: Chapter 4 is a lot. It runs nearly three hours, introduces multiple new characters, further indulges the series’ trademark elaborate mythology, and at one point adds a brief desert-set horseback chase in an apparent homage to Lawrence of Arabia.”