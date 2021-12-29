Keanu Reeves says there is no sequel planned for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Keanu Reeves has said there are no plans to make a sequel to The Matrix: Resurrections.

In a new interview on the Empire podcast, Reeves – who reprises his role of Neo in the film – said he didn’t think director Lana Wachowski was interested in doing another Matrix movie.

“If I had to cast a ballot – no, not a ballot, a vote – I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix,” he added.

Advertisement

Producer James McTeigue also confirmed there are no plans for any more Matrix movies.

“At the moment, it’s just the movie you’ve seen,” he told Collider. “We’ve got no prequel in mind. We’ve got no sequel in mind. We’ve got no further trilogy.”

It comes after the film struggled at the box office, taking in just $22.5million (£16.7million) by December 26 in the US. The latest box office figures for the UK are yet to be released.

The Matrix: Resurrections was released in the UK on December 22. In a three-star review of the film, NME said: “The inventive fight scenes are definitely bracing if you’ve seen one too many toothless superhero movies, and there are some memorable performances.

“Along the way, Wachowski weaves in some timely ideas about human nature and complacency, and the fundamental importance of love. This doesn’t lead the film to an entirely satisfying climax, but it definitely gets you thinking.”

Advertisement

Speaking to NME ahead of the movie’s release, Reeves said he wanted to return to the character Neo because of “life experience and all of [what] that entails, the highs and the lows and all of the in-betweens”.

“For me, I felt like the character and the journey of it is kind of an examination of the past; how do I feel about it and where am I now,” he said. “What does it mean? What’s important? So there was a lot of, not nostalgia, but a reflection and a yearning to understand.”

Meanwhile, Lana Wachowski recently said writing The Matrix: Resurrections helped her cope with grief after her parents died.

The writer and director created the fourth film in the Matrix franchise after years of saying she didn’t want to add another instalment to the trilogy.