Keira Knightley has admitted to nodding off during the shooting of 1999 Star Wars prequel The Phantom Menace, in which she played the role of Padmé Amidala’s decoy.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Knightley – who was 12 years old at the time – admitted that she spent so long sitting in the background of shots that she often fell asleep.

Upon being what she remembered about filming the movie, the actress said: “I mean, I was 12. I literally don’t remember… I remember the headdress being so heavy, it gave me a headache. I really remember the headache from one of the headdresses.

“And I remember being in the background for such a long time that I’d actually fallen asleep.

“I was just sitting in a chair, and I was in the background, but I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I really remember that. But apart from that, I don’t remember anything else about it.”

Knightley is set to appear in Misbehaviour, due in cinemas March 13, the drama based on a true story about the Women’s Liberation Movement which disrupted the live broadcast of the Miss World pageant in 1970.

Earlier this week (March 5), it was revealed that a Star Wars fan who fundraised almost $14,000 to get a bionic R2-D2 arm has shown it off to Mark Hamill.

Bella Tadlock, from Tallahassee, Florida chatted via Skype to Hamill, the veteran actor who portrays the bionically-armed Luke Skywalker in the franchise.

Tadlock was born with defects in her arms and hands. Last year, Hamill became aware of her fundraising appeal to pay for the near-$14,000 (£11,000) bionic arm and proceeded to retweet the campaign details to his 3.6 million followers on Twitter in November.

“I now have two hands – I am so excited,” Tadlock said. “I will be able to ride my bike, create in the kitchen and be like my friends. To be able to bend my fingers and pick things up is a dream come true.”