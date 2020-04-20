Watch Keira Knightley play ‘Yesterday’ by The Beatles on her teeth

Keira Knightley has shown off her talent for playing her teeth as part of a livestream event to aid the fight against COVID-19.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress took part in the Hope From Home event for World Health Day earlier this month, unveiling her “one and only party trick”.

“I was thinking of something entertaining to do and I couldn’t think of anything,” she said. “So I’m going to play my teeth, which is my one and only party trick.”

In the clip, she went on to play The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ by tapping on her teeth – watch it below.

“Thank you to all the frontline workers and medical teams who are all working so hard right now,” she went on to say.

Knightley previously revealed her talent for teeth-playing, performing a rendition of ‘Despacito’ on The Tonight Show last year.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing pandemic many big names in the music world — including Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Lizzo and Taylor Swift — have been taking part in the One World: Together At Home virtual concert series, which has managed to raise almost $128million for healthcare workers.

$55.1million of that will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, and $72.8million will go to local and regional responders of those on the frontline.

The performances from the event have now been released as a 79 track live album, proceeds of which will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.

Among the songs included are Billie Joe Armstrong singing Green Day’s ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ and The Killers singing hit ‘Mr. Brightside’.