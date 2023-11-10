Keke Palmer files for restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson

Actor Keke Palmer has filed a restraining order against her ex-partner, Darius Jackson, and requested sole custody of their son.

On Thursday 9 November, the Hustlers actor accused Jackson of abusing her several times during their two-year relationship, according to Us Weekly.

Palmer, 30, claimed that she had security footage from an incident on 5 November, where Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent.”

She reportedly claimed in the court filings that he “threatened” her, before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

Palmer is also attempting to gain sole custody over their 8-month-old son, Leodis, following Jackson’s alleged behaviour.

She claimed there have been “many instances of physical violence” including “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

The filing follows speculation about their relationship status after Jackson made a comment about Palmer’s outfit at an Usher concert. On X/Twitter, Jackson wrote, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

Before deleting his social media accounts, Jackson responded to the online backlash from the comment saying: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” via Us Weekly.

After Palmer appeared in an Usher music video in August, in the wake of Jackson’s comments, she has shared that their “finally ended for good” in October, “primarily due to the physical and emotion abuse” she claims she experienced.

Jackson hasn’t yet made a comment about the dispute.