Keke Palmer speaks out on “trauma” of private life, with support from SZA and Teyana Taylor

Keke Palmer has shared a personal update on the “trauma” enveloping her private life, which she says is “unraveling at the seams”.

In November, the Nope and Hustlers actor filed a restraining order against her ex-partner Darius Jackson, and requested the sole custody of their son.

She accused Jackson of abusing her several times during their two-year relationship, and claimed that she had security footage from an incident where he “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent”.

She reportedly claimed in the court filings that he “threatened” her, before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

In the new Instagram post, Palmer wrote: “When reality tv makes everyone believe all celebrities are just one big marketing strategy and scheme but my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a Dolce & Gabbana coat because Sharon didn’t raise no b****.” The post is tagged with Nicki Minaj’s track ‘Seeing Green’.

The November legal action also saw Palmer attempt to gain sole custody over their 8-month-old son, Leodis, following Jackson’s alleged behaviour.

She claimed there have been “many instances of physical violence” including “destroying my personal property…throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Jackson has not made a public comment about the dispute.

Speculation about their relationship began to circulate in July when Jackson made a comment about Palmer’s outfit at an Usher concert. On X, Jackson wrote, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

Before deleting his social media accounts, Jackson responded to the online backlash from the comment saying: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Some of Palmer’s high profile friends posted messages of support in reply to her new Instagram post.

SZA wrote: “Exactly she’s an icon and we praying and riding for you regardless!!”

Teyana Taylor, meanwhile, said: “MY GURLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL … and add a good good purseeeee to make the garments pop cause you in ya bagggggggggg sis!!!”