NewsFilm News

Kelly Marie Tran defends divisive ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ scene

"I feel like this character's inside of me because so much of my upbringing was that"

By Ella Kemp
Rose Tico
Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017). Credit: Walt Disney Pictures/Lucasfilm/Ram Bergman Productions

Kelly Marie Tran has defended a divisive scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The actress, who played Rose Tico in Rian Johnson’s 2017 film in the Skywalker trilogy, spoke about Rose Tico, BB-8 and Finn’s trip to Canto Bright, a casino-cum-racetrack city, to track down the Master Codebreaker.

“I love that scene,” Tran told Collider. “I mean, I’m [biased] so I guess I can say that.

Advertisement

“I remember how I felt that day. I remember John [Boyega] and I walking on set and being like, ‘This is the biggest set we’ll ever be on,’ and seeing all of the creatures moving and being part of this universe.”

Tran explained that she felt that the Canto Bright scene strengthened Finn’s commitment to the Resistance.

“That scene does a lot for really recognising how certain communities who are able to enjoy their privilege live in a world where they don’t even have to address some of the horrible things other people are dealing with,” she said.

Kelly Marie Tran
Kelly Marie Tran attends the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 18, 2019 in London, England. Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The actress also said that those scenes developed Rose and Finn as characters, but reminded her of her own identity.
“So much of Rose in that moment, so much of the things that she said… I was like, ‘I feel like this character’s inside of me because so much of my upbringing was that,'” she explained.
Addressing her own Vietnamese heritage, Tran added: “My parents are also from a war-torn country. They had to leave their home in order to escape it… So to be able to exist in a community where I think people weren’t really aware of the struggles that it took other people to even exist, yeah, I relate to that.”
Advertisement
Advertisement