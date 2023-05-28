Ken Loach discusses whether ‘The Old Oak’ will be his last movie

Legendary British director Ken Loach has addressed rumours that his new film The Old Oak will be his last.

Speaking at a press conference for his new movie at the Cannes Film Festival, Loach was asked by Deadline whether reports about his retirement are true.

“One day at a time,” he responded. “If you get up in the morning, and you’re not in the obituary column; one day at a time.”

It comes after he told The Hollywood Reporter last month that “it would be hard to do a feature film again” because “your facilities do decline.”

He said: “Films take a couple of years and I’ll be nearly 90,” he said of a potential next movie. “Your short-term memory goes and my eyesight is pretty rubbish now, so it’s quite tricky.”

A synopsis for The Old Oak reads: “A pub landlord in a previously thriving mining community struggles to hold onto his pub.

“Meanwhile, tensions rise in the town when Syrian refugees are placed in the empty houses in the community.”

Last year, Loach claimed that the BBC had a “shameless role” in the “destruction of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership” of the Labour party.

The film director said the broadcaster played a “prime role” in Corbyn’s departure from the party in 2020, following Labour’s defeat in the 2019 general election.

Last year, Loach was removed from the Labour party and said he was victim of a “witch-hunt”. In a post on Twitter, he wrote: “Labour HQ finally decided I’m not fit to be a member of their party, as I will not disown those already expelled.

“Well… I am proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimised by the purge. There is indeed a witch-hunt… Starmer and his clique will never lead a party of the people. We are many, they are few. Solidarity.”