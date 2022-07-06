Kevin Smith returns as Silent Bob in trailer for ‘Clerks III’

A trailer has been released for Kevin Smith’s long-awaited sequel Clerks III – check it out below.

Picking up after the 1994 original and its 2006 sequel, Clerks III follows Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) after he suffers a life-threatening heart attack. With help from Dante (Brian O’Halloran), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Becky (Rosario Dawson), Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith), Randal sets out to make a movie about working at the Quick Stop convenience store.

Along with appearances from beloved characters Jay and Silent Bob, the trailer also features appearances from Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen and Sarah Michelle Gellar who audition for the meta-comedy.

“Jay and Silent Bob are like C-3PO and R2-D2,” Randal remarks to Dante in the trailer. “They’ve been here since the first movie which was the last time they were cool, but they’ve been with the franchise so long, they still give them cameos and put them on the lunch boxes.”

The story of Clerks III is inspired by Smith’s heart attack onstage in Glendale, California in February 2018. Along with playing Silent Bob, Smith has written and directed the sequel.

In a post on Instagram ahead of filming last year, Smith wrote: “In the story this time, I give Randal the heart attack that almost killed me. But rather than succumb to the reality of middle age, Randal rages against the dying light by telling the story of his life in an indie film he shoots with his fellow clerks at Quick Stop!

“27 years ago, I made a movie about Dante and Randal that made my dreams come true and changed my life – so now I get to return the favour!”

In a statement, Eda Kowan, Lionsgate’s executive vp acquisitions and co-productions, said: “Clerks III is the definition of event cinema, especially if you are a Kevin Smith fan or a maven of independent cinema.

“This film rounds out the story that started a revolution in filmmaking. And to bring it to the fans on the big screen, there is no greater partner in the world of event cinema than Fathom Events.”

Clerks III will be released across 700 US cinemas on September 13 and September 15 at 7pm local time both nights, featuring a behind-the-scenes look with director Smith and the cast. A UK release date has yet to be announced.