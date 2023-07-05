Kevin Spacey accused of laughing after sexual assault: “He wasn’t embarrassed”

One of Kevin Spacey’s alleged victims has claimed the actor was “giggling” after he committed sexual assault.

At Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday (July 3), a pre-recorded police interview of the unidentified man’s allegations was aired to the jury. During the interview (via Variety), the man claimed Spacey had groped him “a good dozen times” including touching his inner thighs and genitals over his clothes, and putting his hands on the actor’s genitals. It’s said the alleged incidents happened over the space of “a few years”.

In the interview, Spacey was also compared to his serial killer character in the 1995 crime thriller film Seven. “His character in Seven, he’s a bit like that,” the man said. “A bit creepy. Maybe not quite as bad.”

He claimed Spacey was “almost” grooming him “right from the get-go” after they first met while the actor was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London. The man alleged the “grooming” soon escalated to inappropriate and unwanted touching.

“He’d grab my hand and put my hand on his privates,” the man claimed. “I used to call him a weirdo. I used to say, ‘You’re a fucking weirdo.’ He used to laugh about it, he used to find it funny… he wasn’t embarrassed.”

During a car ride to a celebrity party outside London, the man, who was driving at the time, alleged that Spacey suddenly grabbed his genitals so hard he almost crashed the car. “His hand hit me quite hard on the inside thigh then moved up, real thud, hit me right in the nuts basically,” the man claimed. “It took my breath away.”

After he pulled the car over, the man allegedly told Spacey: “It fucking hurt, you can’t do that.” According to the man, Spacey is said to have “giggled” in response.

Spacey is on trial for 12 counts of sexual assault against four men, alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. The actor has denied all the charges.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.