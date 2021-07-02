‘Kidulthood’ star Adam Deacon to return to filmmaking after “turbulent time”

Adam Deacon has announced that he will return to filmmaking with a sequel to his 2011 satire Anuvahood.

The BAFTA-winner, who suffers from bipolar disorder, has stayed away from behind the camera as a result of his ongoing mental health issues.

“The last few years have been a turbulent time for me and it’s been tough to get my life back on track,” Deacon told Variety.

Advertisement

“After previously having a hit movie I thought it would be a lot easier to get my follow-up film made,” he added. “Many false starts later we finally have a great team behind us and I am ready to create something new and fresh that hasn’t been seen before.”

Deacon, who starred in Kidulthood and its sequel Adulthood, was found guilty of harassment without violence in 2015 following a dispute with director Noel Clarke. The fallout concerned issues that included Deacon’s film Anuvahood sounding too similar to Clarke’s projects.

In April, a report was published in the Guardian that saw 20 women accuse Clarke of a variety of wrongdoings – from alleged bullying to sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact.

Shortly after the news broke, Deacon shared his support for the women who have accused Noel Clarke of sexual assault, sexual harassment and bullying.

In the statement, Deacon reiterated abuse claims he had previously made against Clarke, alleging he had “sabotaged” his career, gaslighting him so severely that it led to “the complete breakdown of my mental health”. Read the full post below.

Advertisement

Deacon has told Variety that Sumotherhood, his sequel to Anuvahood, “pushes the boundaries of what can be done”.

He added: “This will be the first British urban action-comedy and we think it will be the perfect movie to get people back into cinemas and put a smile on their faces.”