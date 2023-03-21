‘Kill Boksoon’ star Jeon Do-yeon reveals she agreed to the film before the script was written

Jeon Do-yeon, the star of Netflix’s upcoming action film Kill Boksoon, has revealed how she ended up starring in the movie.

During a press conference for the film today (March 21), the South Korean actress revealed that she signed on for Kill Boksoon even before the script had been completed.

“I’ve always wanted to do action movies, so I was intrigued by director Byun Sung-hyun’s proposal. But I didn’t really know about the specifics of the movie because the script wasn’t ready,” she said, per The Korea Times.

The actress then admitted that she “got scared” after receiving and reading the finished screenplay “because the action and fight scenes were more intense than I expected”.

Kill Boksoon director Byun Sung-hyun shared his recollection of the events, saying that it was Jeon who had reached out first, after the pair met on the set of the 2019 film Birthday. “One day, she called me and asked if I’d be interested in directing a film written by someone else,” he said.

“I said I want to write my original story and asked her if she’d be interested in starring in my next movie,” Byun continued. “She said, ‘Yes’.”

Kill Boksoon stars Jeon as a professional contract killer who is also a single mother to a teenage daughter. But her two lives soon start to clash when she discovers out her next target is someone who is present at her daughter’s parent-teacher meeting.

Kill Boksoon is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 31. Watch the latest trailer here.