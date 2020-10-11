‘Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh set for new supernatural horror movie

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is set to star in a new supernatural horror movie, produced by Sam Raimi.

Umma, the Korean word for mother, will see Oh playing a woman called Amanda, who lives on a farm in America.

As Deadline report, Oh is set to star in the film alongside Lady Bird actor Odeya Rush, Atypical‘s Fivel Stewart, and Insidious: Chapter 3 star Dermot Mulroney.

The report says that the film concerns Amanda’s estranged mother’s remains arriving from her home country of Korea, leading Oh’s character to develop a deep fear of turning into her mother.

The film is set to be directed by Iris K. Shim, who is making her directorial debut in a feature film, as well as writing the screenplay.

Earlier this year, Sandra Oh returned as Eve Polastri in season 3 of hit BBC show Killing Eve. Reviewing the third season of the show, which sees Oh starring opposite Jodie Comer (Villanelle), NME wrote: “The show still isn’t quite back to its best but it’s getting there, delighting in the dark and leaving you giggling as the glamorous settings (luxury homes on the French Riviera, sun-kissed Spanish streets) are filled with gore.

“Coupled with Comer and Oh’s always-electrifying tug of war and a new batch of zippy one-liners, it’s a satisfying, entertaining return.”

Oh also recently spoke about working on British film and TV sets, saying the UK industries are “behind” regarding diversity on set. The actor’s comments came after Killing Eve was criticised for its lack of diversity in its writers’ room.