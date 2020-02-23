Kirk Douglas leaves most of his $61 million fortune to charity

Kirk Douglas has left the majority of his $61 million fortune to charity, it has been revealed.

The acclaimed actor, who starred in classics like Lust For Life, Spartacus and Paths Of Glory, died earlier this month, aged 103.

His son Michael Douglas confirmed the news of his passing in a statement on Facebook: “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.

“To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Now it’s been revealed that the Hollywood legend has left $50 million of his $61 million fortune to the Douglas Foundation, which aims to “help those who cannot otherwise help themselves,” reports The Mirror.

Some of the beneficiaries include St Lawrence University, where they fund a scholarship for minority and underprivileged students; Westwood’s Sinai Temple, which houses the Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center; Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre, a dilapidated cinema restored as a live performance venue, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

It is unclear who will receive the remaining $10 million, but Douglas is survived by his second wife, Anne, and his three sons, Joel, Peter, and Michael.

Michael Douglas – along with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones – praised his father’s charitable ways when his death was announced earlier in the month.

“Kirk’s life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” the Wall Street star said in a statement at the time.

