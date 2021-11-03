Kit Harington: “The spirit of Camden died when Amy Winehouse died”

Kit Harington has discussed the current state of Camden in London, believing “the spirit of the place died” following the death of Amy Winehouse.

The singer, who was born in London and resided in Camden when she died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011, was mentioned by Harington while discussing filming in the location for Marvel’s Eternals.

Asked in an interview with NME whether he had any particular gig memories from Camden, Harington, who attended a nearby drama school, said: “I think I saw Bloc Party or someone way back, which was great. I saw tons of bands.

Advertisement

“I remembered the days of going out and seeing Amy Winehouse in Camden and I always felt with Camden that there was something about the spirit of the place that kind of died when she died. I feel like it needs to regain that maybe.

“I felt like I was going out in Camden at a really interesting time when I was a bit younger than now.”

Harington plays Dane Whitman in Marvel’s Eternals, with the actor praising director Chloé Zhao for maintaining how Camden looks and feels in the blockbuster.

“I always want Camden to be more scrubby than it is,” Harington said. “Camden has been too cleaned up nowadays, they need to go back to real Camden. But you’re right, [Zhao] shot it like I see Camden now.

“I have a real affinity for that place. It’s where I went to drama school just up the road, we used to go out there all the time.

Advertisement

“They said to me this Marvel film films all around the globe, it goes to space, but you’re shooting in Camden. And far from that disappointing me, I actually thought, ‘That’s lovely, actually’. I’m playing a human in Camden in a Marvel movie. That’s quite cool.”

In NME’s four-star review, Eternals is described as “Marvel’s most inclusive to date” and an “ambitious and somewhat sprawling origin story”.

Eternals releases in UK cinemas on November 5.