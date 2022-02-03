‘Knives Out 2’: Netflix trailer shows first look at new cast

A new Netflix trailer showing its forthcoming big movies of 2022 has revealed a first look at the cast of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2.

The clip, which you view below, sees the star studded line-up which includes Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick and Ethan Hawke boarding a yacht.

The streaming service has acquired the rights to the next two Knives Out films in a deal reportedly worth $450 million (£327 million).

Advertisement

Johnson’s original 2019 film was a massive box office success, earning $311.4 million (£226 million) on a $40 million (£29 million) budget.

The trailer also features the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and the Jamie Foxx vampire movie Day Shift.

The clip includes actors directly addressing the camera while in character. Some appear in full costume, such as Enola Holmes 2′s Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill and The School For Good And Evil‘s Charlize Theron.

Other stars filming messages for the 2022 trailer include Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart and Queen Latifah.

Netflix’s release schedule works out to nearly two movies a week comprised of 61 English language narrative movies, 20 non-English titles and five animated features.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a new report recently revealed UK audiences spent triple the time watching the BBC over Netflix last year.

A study from media analyst Enders Analysis (via Deadline), which set out to research Netflix’s growth in the country over the last decade, found the proportion of total UK viewing to Netflix was seven per cent in 2021, compared to 22 per cent for the BBC.

ITV and YouTube beat Netflix too with 16 and 14 per cent respectively. Channel 4 was level with the streaming giant at seven per cent.

There are also fears that Netflix could lose up to 750,000 UK subscribers after Disney+ took back control of a number of popular shows.