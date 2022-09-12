‘Knives Out 2’ reviews: “It’s just so much fun”

The first reviews for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are now out – scroll down to read.

The film picks off where Rian Johnson’s whodunit Knives Out left off, placing Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc in a new setting to solve another murder.

New York Magazine‘s Alison Willmore praised the sequel as building on the original appeal of Knives Out, writing: “Glass Onion is bigger and more precisely designed than Knives Out, but what makes it a more satisfying movie is that it sits with its characters more rather than immediately showing off their decay.”

Take a look at the trailer for the new film here:

Glass Onion was praised for being “just so much fun” by Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com, praising writer-director Johnson’s dialogue.

Wendy Ide of Screen International echoed the sentiment, calling the Knives Out sequel “an immensely enjoyable movie which is at least as funny as the first outing, if not more.”

Johnson’s direction was praised by Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times who said the film has “a virtuosity that reveals itself cinematically”.

The filmmaker recently said he would “keep making” more sequels in the Knives Out franchise as long as Craig is on board to star in them.

Following the film’s world premiere at TIFF last week, the film will make its European bow in October at the London Film Festival. It will then be released on Netflix later this year.