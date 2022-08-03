‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Glass Onion’ to close London Film Festival

Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will have its European premiere at this year’s BFI London Film Festival.

Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated sequel, which sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc, will close the festival on October 16 with a screening at London’s Southbank Centre.

There will also be simultaneous preview screenings of the film at additional cinemas across the UK. Details of the screenings have yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Along with Johnson and Craig, cast members Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson and Madelyn Cline will attend the premiere. The film also stars Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke and Kathryn Hahn.

“I’m thrilled to be back at LFF with Glass Onion, and it’s an honour to close the festival,” Johnson said. “A proper whodunnit really does belong in London, so it feels a bit like coming home.”

The BFI London Film Festival previously hosted the European premiere of the original Knives Out in 2019, staged in Leicester Square.

Tricia Tuttle, director of BFI’s London Film Festival, said: “Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was a major hit when we hosted the European premiere at the festival in 2019. Our audiences adored the film’s wit and that it tipped its very stylish hat to the wonderful tradition of British onscreen sleuths. And here, Rian Johnson strikes gold again with the help of the year’s hottest ensemble cast.

“Like its predecessor, Glass Onion is entertaining and culturally literate in equal measure, making some hilarious, razor sharp observations about the world we live in.”

Advertisement

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, set in Greece, will make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The film will be released on Netflix later this year, after the streaming service acquired the rights to two Knives Out sequels starring Craig.

The BFI London Film Festival takes place from Wednesday October 5 to Sunday October 16. Tickets go on sale September 13.