‘Knives Out’ sequel from Rian Johnson is on the way

Murder-mystery hit Knives Out is set to get a follow-up, with director Rian Johnson confirming that he is working on a sequel.

The 2019 movie, which follows the murder of a wealthy novelist, has become a critical and commercial success since its recent release.

Johnson has now revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he is developing a sequel focused on Daniel Craig’s Southern detective Benoit Blanc.

In it, the character will investigate a new case, and the director has added that Craig is keen to return to the role.

“Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more,” producer Ram Bergman added.

The movie has grossed $247 million worldwide on a $40 million budget, though studio Lionsgate is yet to officially greenlight a sequel.

In NME’s four-star review of Knives Out, we called it a “very clever, murder-mystery, packed with big stars, big laughs and – from Daniel Craig in particular – some very big acting”.

Meanwhile, star Ana de Armas has admitted she almost turned down the role of Marta Cabrera, a Latina immigrant who acts as a carer.

The actress revealed that the original character description of “Caretaker, Latina, pretty” wasn’t to her taste initially.

“I’ve seen that before,” she said. “‘Latina’, I have no problem with, because I’m Cuban and very proud to be Cuban. But that [description] didn’t say anything to me. There’s no information at all about her character.”

However, after reading the script she realised that Cabrera was a central character in the film, de Armas adding: “She’s the one who knows all the secrets and who’s actually mourning the death of her friend. I had so much to play with. Rian [Johnson, director] gave me all the tools to make it work.”