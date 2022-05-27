Korean film ‘Broker’, starring IU, gets 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

The South Korean film Broker, starring singer-actress IU, was given a 12-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Broker, the first-ever Korean-language film by Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, recently premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 27. Once the screening had concluded, the fil received a 12-minute-long standing ovation from those in-attendance, according to a report from Korean news outlet Edaily.

The publication also claimed that the standing ovation began with Cannes Film Festival’s executive director, Thierry Frémaux. The film’s main cast – IU, Song Kong-ho, Gang Dong-won and Bae Doo-na – as well as Kore-eda, were all in attendance at the premiere.

The film’s overwhelming reception at the festival the longest standing ovation ever given to a Korean film at the Cannes Film Festival, beating out the Park Chan-wook-directed film Thirst in 2009.

Speaking on the film post-screening, Kore-eda said that “it was a great challenge to have shot this movie amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but I’m grateful to the hardworking team [behind Broker] and everyone else who helped and shared this movie”.

Slated to release in South Korean theatres on June 8, Broker stars Parasite’s Song Kang-ho, singer-actress IU, Bae Doo-na (The Silent Sea, Sense8), Gang Dong-won (Peninsula) and Lee Joo-young (Itaewon Class, Times). it follows Sang-hyun (played by Song) who sets up a baby box where parents are able to anonymously leave their babies for him find new parents for.

Self-described as a “broker” of goodwill, Sang-hyun works with Dong-soo (Gang) in this line of work, during which they cross paths with So-young (IU), who leaves her own baby in the baby box. Bae and Lee portray the lead detectives in the cast against the broker, who are determined to uncover the operation. Watch the trailer here.