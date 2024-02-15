Kristen Stewart reveals how Donald Trump inspired her to come out

Kristen Stewart has revealed how Donald Trump’s tweets about her break-up with Robert Pattinson inspired her to come out as gay.

In February 2017, Stewart hosted Saturday Night Live and took the opportunity to hit back at the then-President of the United States, who had been highly critical of her on social media.

“Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re probably really not going to like me now,” she said during her opening monologue. “Because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Stewart said the decision to come out on national television was a “very shoot-from-the-hip moment”, explaining that it came about after the SNL team suggested using Trump’s comments in her monologue.

In Trump’s tweets, the former president accused her of cheating on her ex-boyfriend and Twilight co-star Pattinson, and encouraged him not to get back with her.

“He’s mad at me for cheating on my boyfriend?” she said. “Little does he know…” She then took the opportunity to come out as gay.

Stewart went on to say that she wasn’t surprised to see Trump commenting on her relationship. “Of course he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering. It’s like, ‘What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?’” she said, adding: “He’s such a little baby… Fuck you, bitch!”

Trump’s remarks about Stewart came in 2012 after the actress was seen kissing Snow White And The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders while she was still dating Pattinson, which she later publicly apologised for.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stewart said that she is tired of people talking about her relationship with Pattinson, explaining: “Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that shit, because it’s fucking weird.

“It’s like if someone kept asking you – I mean for literally decades – ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘Fucking A, man! I don’t know!’”

In other news, the actress recently revealed that she hated making the 2019 Charlie’s Angels reboot.