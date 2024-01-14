Kristen Stewart says ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ “is going to shock people”

Kristen Stewart has hinted that her upcoming movie Love Lies Bleeding “is going to shock people” due to its sex scenes.

The Twilight actress recently discussed her wide-spanning career and her journey to becoming a queer icon with Variety. She spoke of her upcoming film Love Lies Bleeding, which is co-produced by A24 and Film4, and is set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival later this month.

Directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud), the film features a romance between Jackie (Katy O’Brien), an aspiring bodybuilder, and Lou (Stewart), a butch lesbian who works at Jackie’s gym.

Stewart said that Love Lies Bleeding “turned on” the actress during filming, as it “glorified” the butch qualities that Stewart doesn’t often get to play in roles. “There was something about having the things that I have found attractive be really glorified,” she said. “It was really sexy. And I don’t mean from an outsider’s perspective: I felt turned on by it, and it was cool to have people witness that.”

The film will reportedly feature a number of sex scenes, including a particular bathroom fling that Variety says will “thrill” and “scandalise” Sundance attendees.

“They don’t take their clothes off, but this is going to shock people,” Stewart added.

The actress added that she wanted Love Lies Bleedings and its steamy scenes to be different from what we usually see on film.

“All you ever [usually] see is a dress coming up and a head going down under,” Stewart explained. “I think even hetero sex on film is so rote. You go, ‘OK, I know what that looks like in movies, that’s what we’ll do,’ because no one actually wants to reveal themselves.”

In other news, Stewart has admitted that she “hated” making Charlie’s Angels. Stewart appeared in the 2019 remake alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, directed by Elizabeth Banks.