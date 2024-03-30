Kristen Stewart will “most likely never” do a Marvel movie because they’re “a fucking nightmare”

Kristen Stewart has said she will “most likely never” do a Marvel movie because they’re “a fucking nightmare”.

The actress recently appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she spoke about her dissatisfaction with the Marvel moviemaking system.

“I will likely never do a Marvel movie … it sounds like a fucking nightmare, actually,” she began. Whilst she clarified she wasn’t opposed to starring in big movies, “because I like people to watch them when I’m in them,” she said the “the system would have to change” for her to be in a Marvel movie.

“You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person … and it doesn’t happen,” she continued. “And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it. So likely not.

However, Stewart said she might appear in a Marvel film in the future “if Greta Gerwig asked me”.

Stewart recently appeared in A24 indie film Love Lies Bleeding, which NME gave four stars: “You might argue that certain fantastical elements here – a scene near the end with a big confrontation springs to mind – take things a little too far, but when you’ve got such richness on screen and K Stew in top, sultry form, this can be forgiven.

“Love Lies Bleeding is a real Friday night film: a massively entertaining thriller to savour on the big screen, then revisit at home whenever you fancy a lively evening.”

The actress recently commented on her dissatisfaction with most sex scenes in films, calling them “run-of-the-mill”: “Actors do have this default thing where, like, ‘Ok, we’re supposed to make out and have sex now.’ That’s just not how people have sex, and I’m so sick of seeing it.”

In other news, Kristen Stewart has revealed how Donald Trump inspired her to come out.