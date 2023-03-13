Lady Gaga delivers emotional performance of ‘Hold My Hand’ at Oscars 2023

Lady Gaga delivered an emotional performance of ‘Hold My Hand’ from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack at the Oscars 2023.

The annual awards show is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight (March 12), where each of the nominees for Best Original Song is performing.

Gaga was not confirmed to perform before the ceremony got underway, although it was reported earlier today that she would appear. Taking to the stage unannounced, the star had changed from the dramatic black gown she sported on the red carpet into a simpler outfit of charcoal grey t-shirt and jeans.

“I wrote this song with my friend BloodPop for the film Top Gun: Maverick in my studio basement,” she said, introducing the song from a stool. “It’s deeply personal for me and I think that we all need each other.

Lady Gaga’s full performance of “Hold My Hand” at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6PlwFVDFtG — Gaga Throwbacks – Fan (@ThrowbacksGaga) March 13, 2023

“We need a lot of love to walk through this life and we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us in unassuming places but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside.” Watch footage of the performance above.

Gaga’s performance followed David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu performing Everything Everywhere All At Once’s ‘This Is A Life’. Byrne wore the movie’s infamous hot dog fingers for the performance.

Rihanna is also set to perform at the Oscars 2023, bringing her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song ‘Lift Me Up’ to the stage.

Elsewhere at the Oscars 2023, an “uncomfortable” red carpet interview with Hugh Grant has gone viral online after the star gave concise answers and appeared to raise his eyebrows at presenter Ashley Graham. Jimmy Kimmel also addressed last year’s Will Smith slap in his opening monologue.

Going into the show, Everything Everywhere All At Once lead the nominations with 11 nods. So far tonight (March 12), it has collected two awards – Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis. You can keep up with all the winners as they’re announced here.