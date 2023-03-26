Lady Gaga goes full Harley Quinn as ‘Joker 2’ films in New York

Images of Lady Gaga in a comic book-inspired Harley Quinn outfit have been shared online after scenes for Joker 2 were filmed in New York.

Last month, Lady Gaga shared a first-look image of herself in character on the set of the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

The close-up shot featured Gaga holding the face of her Folie à Deux co-star Joaquin Phoenix, with both actors wearing red lipstick. Phoenix will reprise his role as the title character – whom he first portrayed in the series’ first instalment in 2019 – while Gaga will reportedly play his iconic love interest, Harley Quinn.

Now, new images have been shared from the set of the film that sees Gaga in a classic Harley Quinn outfit.

FIRST LOOK AT LADY GAGA AS HARLEY QUINN! pic.twitter.com/g9X4jegmMK — ‎ ً (@HailEternal) March 25, 2023

Lady Gaga wows as Harley Quinn on the set of Joker 2 today. pic.twitter.com/O3UmdWrsK1 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 25, 2023

Whatever she’s mad about, I’m on her side pic.twitter.com/yuTgXsDLBE — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 26, 2023

The film – which has been described as a musical – is set for release on October 4, 2024.

Todd Phillips will once again return to direct Folie à Deux, which he co-wrote with Scott Silver.

Gaga’s involvement in the sequel was confirmed last August, while Margot Robbie – who has portrayed Quinn in unrelated DC films like The Suicide Squad and Birds Of Prey, said last October that Gaga’s casting “makes me so happy”.

“I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie added.

It was recently confirmed that Folie à Deux will form part of DC Studio’s new Elseworlds brand alongside Matt Reeves’ The Batman films, meaning it will remain separate from James Gunn’s upcoming, interconnected DC Universe.

In December, Philips shared an image of Phoenix from the first day on set of Folie à Deux. The photo sees Arthur Fleck / The Joker having his neck shaved by another person out of shot.

Here’s everything we know about Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie À Deux so far.