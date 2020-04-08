Ridley Scott’s upcoming film Gucci, with Lady Gaga in talks to star as Maurizio Gucci’s widow, is officially moving forward.

While the project had been in the works for some time, distributor MGM has officially bought the film according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gucci is based on Sarah Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.

The true-crime film will follow the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci’s wife, who was convicted of murdering Gucci after she discovered he had been unfaithful.

Advertisement

“This project has long been a labor of love for both Ridley and me,” says Giannina Scott, who will be co-producing the film alongside her husband. “The story is so epic, the stakes so high and the characters so richly drawn that we were determined to get it to the big screen.

“To say we are thrilled to be teaming with Mike De Luca and his brilliant film group at MGM is an understatement. We can’t wait to see this come to life next year.”

MGM has already given Gucci a release date for November 24, 2021, despite major casting and production plans not set in stone yet

Studio chairman Michael De Luca explained the company’s excitement: “Nothing typifies bold, audacious originality more than a film by Ridley Scott.”

MGM’s next release is Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film No Time To Die. The release was originally planned for April 3 but has been pushed back to November 21 amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.