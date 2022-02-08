Lady Gaga snubbed at Oscars 2022 nominations

Lady Gaga has failed to receive a Best Actress nomination at the 2022 Oscars for her role in House of Gucci.

Gaga was a favourite throughout awards season for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s film about the notorious murder of Reggiani’s husband, Maurizio Gucci.

The actor and singer earned a BAFTA nomination last week, as well as a nod at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and many international critics groups’ awards.

However, Gaga lost out today (February 8) as the five Oscar-nominated performers for 2022 are Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart.

“Lady Gaga was the only lead actress to be nominated at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice, and BAFTAs this year. She also earned the same four nominations in 2019 for A Star Is Born,” one Twitter account wrote.

Referring to Reggiani’s infamous crime, another wrote: “Gaga is going to murder all the Best Actress nominees and say she was still in character.”

Check out some more reactions to Lady Gaga’s Oscars snub here:

Gaga is going to murder all the Best Actress nominees and say she was still in character. — George Civeris (@georgeciveris) February 8, 2022

Me to the Oscars after they snubbed Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/5nEgXhUuR1 — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 8, 2022

Lady Gaga still going to show up at all the Oscar events talking about how she injected herself with not only marinara, but also alfredo — Kevin Yang (@kevinyang58) February 8, 2022

Gaga going insane for months only to get pushed out for Chastain's performance in a movie exactly two people saw is amazing stuff, I'm applauding — 'bie (@goodhunterabbie) February 8, 2022

Well, Best Actress is absolutely anybody’s game now. (Except Lady Gaga’s.) — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) February 8, 2022

In a three-star review of House of Gucci, NME wrote: “With a runtime exceeding two and a half hours, House of Gucci is long, sprawling and tonally all over the place. It lurches from relatively tender father-son moments to, well, a scene where Leto pisses on a silk scarf.

“The main performances aren’t entirely complimentary either – a bravura Gaga and scene-stealing Leto go bigger than Driver and Irons, with Pacino somewhere in between – but somehow it works.”

The winners of the 2022 Oscars will be announced on March 27. Read the full list of nominations here.