Lady Gaga has revealed that she “spoke with an accent for nine months” during the filming of House Of Gucci.

The forthcoming Ridley Scott film will see the singer and actor take on the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. A second official trailer for the crime biopic was released last week.

During a new interview with Vogue, Gaga – real name Stefani Germanotta – spoke of her commitment to her latest movie role. “I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half,” she explained. “And I spoke with an [Italian] accent for nine months of that.”

Asked whether she stayed in character while off camera, Gaga replied: “Off camera. I never broke. I stayed with her.”

She continued: “It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money.”

Gaga explained that she experienced “psychological difficulty” at one point towards the end of the shoot, having channelled Reggiani for so long.

“I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk,” she said. “I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”

Maurizio Gucci was shot dead in 1995, with Reggiani subsequently convicted of ordering his murder in 1998. She served 18 years of a 26-year prison sentence and currently lives in Milan.

As Vogue reports, Reggiani shared her thoughts on Germanotta – who is of Italian ancestry – portraying her in House Of Gucci earlier this year.

“I am quite annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the foresight and sensitivity to come and meet me,” she told an Italian journalist.

Confirming that she has not met Reggiani, Gaga said “nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci”.