Lady Gaga wanted to be called “Lee” on ‘Joker’ sequel set, says cinematographer

Lady Gaga only wanted to be called “Lee” on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux, cinematographer Lawrence Sher has revealed.

Appearing on The Trenches Talk podcast, Sher explained how he initially struggled to connect with Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) until her started using her newly preferred name.

“I remember I didn’t know Stefani at all and, strangely, I felt like I never even really met her, even during the makeup and hair test,” the Oscar-nominated DP said.

“I remember for like a week being like, God, I feel like we’re like disconnecting, not even connecting, we’re like, on opposites. I’d say to my crew, ‘Jesus, I can’t like crack it. I feel like she either hates me or we hate each other, or there’s something weird going on here.'”

Sher, who received an Academy Award for shooting 2019’s Joker, said he’d “barely say anything” to Gaga at first, aside from “minor little things” on the production — all while using the name “Stef” to address her.