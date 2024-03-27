Lars Ulrich and Chad Smith to cameo in ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel

Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith are reportedly set to appear in the upcoming This Is Spinal Tap sequel.

According to a report from Deadline Hollywood, the two veteran drummers will cameo in the upcoming film, though details surrounding their roles are currently unknown. It is expected that Ulrich and Smith will both be playing short-lived drummers for the fictitious Spinal Tap band.

Deadline also announced that more actors have newly been attached to the film. This include the return of Fran Drescher (The Nanny), who will be reprising her role as publicist Bobbi Flekman.

Other new additions to the cast include Don Lake, John Michael Higgins (Best in Show), Jason Acuña (Jackass), Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews (The Flight Attendant), Kerry Godliman, Chris Addison (Veep), comedian Brad Williams, and musician Paul Shaffer.

Ulrich and Smith aren’t the only musicians tagged to cameo in the Spinal Tap sequel. Last year, it was announced that Paul McCartney and Elton John will also appear in the film.