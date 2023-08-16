Lars von Trier advertises for “girlfriend and muse” on Instagram

Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier has advertised that he’s looking for a “girlfriend and muse” in a new Instagram video.

The director, known for films such as Nymphomaniac, Dogville and The Idiots, posted the video Tuesday (August 15), in which he holds up a sign to the camera that reads “Lars von Trier looking for girlfriend/muse.”

Von Trier, who has been married twice before, announced last August that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and would be taking a break for his health.

“I don’t know what I’ve dragged myself into this time,” von Trier said in the video (captioned in English).

“So before I drown myself in smug advertising, let me make a few things clear: I’m 67 years old. I have Parkinson’s disease, OCD, and at the moment, controlled alcoholism. In short, with some luck, I should have a few decent films left in me.”

He continued: “All this is as suggested meant as an old-school contact ad, where I, without knowing the least about social media, am looking for a female girlfriend slash muse. And despite of all the whining, I still insist that on a good day, in the right company, I can be quite a charming partner.”

The director then asked that “all enquiries regarding this ad” be sent to bill.mrk.lars@gmail.com.

Von Trier was married to Cæcilia Holbek Trier from 1987 to 1996, and then married Bente Frøge in 1997 before they divorced in 2015. Revealing his Parkinson’s diagnosis last year, his production company Zentropa said in a statement he was in “good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms”.

Last year, he told Variety that he would be “taking a little break and find out what to do”, adding: “But I certainly hope that my condition will be better”.

In 2011, the filmmaker was famously banned from Cannes Film Festival for seven years after joking that he “sympathised” with Adolf Hitler during a press conference for his film Melancholia.

He was also accused of sexual harassment by Bjork in 2017 after working together on 2000’s Dancer In The Dark. The director has denied all the allegations.