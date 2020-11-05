Lashana Lynch confirms rumours about 007 role in ‘No Time To Die’

No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch has confirmed her character is replacing James Bond as 007.

The actress, who plays MI6 agent Nomi in the forthcoming Bond film, addressed speculation earlier this year that Lynch would take up Bond’s mantle.

Lynch spoke of her role in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, addressing online criticism following the announcement earlier this year.

“I am one Black woman – if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse,” she said.

She added: “I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”

No Time To Die was subject to further delays last month, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 25th Bond film was originally due to reach cinemas in April 2020, being then delayed until November and now postponed until April 2021.

“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year,” MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement on social media.

The new film will see Daniel Craig return as Bond, opposite Lashana Lynch as Nomi, and will also star Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Billy Magnussen and more.

No Time To Die is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2021.