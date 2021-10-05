Lashana Lynch says Phoebe Waller-Bridge helped bring “Black feminine energy” to Bond

Lashana Lynch, who made her James Bond debut in new film No Time To Die, has praised co-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge for helping to bring “Black feminine energy” to the script.

Lynch played Nomi in the film, who stepped up to become the new 007 while Daniel Craig’s former agent was in exile.

Fleabag‘s Waller-Bridge was brought in by Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, with Craig’s endorsement, to polish the script.

“[Waller-Bridge] brought a lightness of touch that really matched Black feminine energy,” Lynch told Porter.

“And I don’t quite know how she did that. When I read lines that were clearly from her, it all just made sense to the kind of upbringing that I imagined Nomi would have.”

In an interview with NME, Lynch recalled meeting Billie Eilish, who sang the Bond theme song for No Time To Die, for the first time.

“She was there looking Billie Eilish-y, and I was like, ‘Hi, yeah, I’m in the Bond film, thank you, congratulations,” said Lynch in a faux nervous tone. “She was like, ‘What did you just say?’”

“She’s amazing, and I can’t wait to see the title sequence,” said Lynch, who had yet to see the finished film’s opening on the big screen complete with Eilish’s theme song.

Since its UK release on September 30, No Time To Die has landed the biggest opening day at the UK box office in the pandemic era.

According to estimates from producers at Universal (via Daily Mail), the long-delayed film made between £4.5million and £5m on its first day at the box office.