Laurence Fishburne says he has no idea why ‘Matrix 4’ excluded him

Laurence Fishburne has said he still doesn’t know why he was not invited to star in The Matrix 4.

The actor, who played Morpheus in the original trilogy, recently commented on the fact that he keeps being asked about the upcoming fourth film, despite not being part of the cast.

Collider asked Fishburne if he was tired of being asked questions about Matrix 4, to which the actor replied: “It would make sense that people would ask me that, so it doesn’t get old.

“I am not in the next Matrix movie, and you’d have to ask Lana Wachowski why, because I don’t have an answer for that.”

Laurence Fishburne first revealed last year that he had not been invited to star in the new film, saying that he “wished them well”.

“I have not been invited, ” the actor told New York Magazine at the time. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

On his role in the original film, he added: “It is probably the role that I’ll be best remembered for, which is great; it’s not the only thing I’ll be remembered for, which is better.

“What I get with him is I’ve got Darth Vader in this hand, and I’ve got Obi-Wan in that hand. I’ve got Bruce Lee, I’ve got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I’ve got kung fu.”

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek recently revealed that she lost out on a role in the original film after struggling with “the physical test”.

“I’m flexible and agile, but I’m lazy,” the actor said. “I never really went to the gym, they said, ‘You have to run!’ I go, ‘To where?’ I couldn’t even go around the room once.”