Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have been hired to re-write the script for Legally Blonde 3, which was announced almost two years ago.

Reese Witherspoon will be reprising her role as attorney Elle Woods, while this marks the second creative venture between Kaling and Goor following an untitled comedy starring Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The first Legally Blonde 3 script was penned by Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, but Kaling and Goor will start from scratch rather than making minor edits, according to Deadline.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde was released in 2003 to negative reviews, but proved to be a box office success. The first film and its sequel spawned a Broadway musical in 2007, which was nominated for seven Tony awards.

Kaling recently released the loosely autobiographical Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever about an Indian-American teenage girl. In a four-star review, NME called the show “a sharp, thoughtful comedy you’ll probably watch in one sitting.”

Goor has written on both The Daily Show and Late Night With Conan O’Brien, and co-created the Andy Samberg-led comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Elsewhere, Reese Witherspoon recently signed on to star in two Netflix-produced romantic comedies. The first, Your Place or Mine, focuses on a long-distance friendship.

The second will be an adaptation of Sarah Haywood’s novel The Cactus, telling the story of a family inheritance debacle and a love triangle. Both will be produced by Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine.