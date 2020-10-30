Legendary composer Danny Elfman shares first solo music in 36 years

Legendary composer Danny Elfman has shared his first new solo music in 36 years – you can listen to his new single below.

‘Happy’, which was originally written to perform at Coachella 2020, is “an absurd anti-pop song, designed to begin as a very simple pop tune that degrades into something more subversive,” explained Elfman.

The renowned composer, who created the iconic theme song for The Simpsons and has collaborated with the likes of Tim Burton, Sam Raimi and Gus Van Sant, added that the “cynical nature of the lyrics echo how [he feels] about living in a semi-dystopian world turned upside down”

Elfman’s first new solo material since 1984 was released to coincide with Halloween, which is a “big night” for him.

“I always enjoyed Halloween because it was a night to let loose, to become something or someone else,” he said. “[Halloween is] a night to celebrate the dead, and ghosts and monsters of all variety. A night for mutants, zombies, vampires, misfits, and miscreants to celebrate themselves and each other.

He added: “For me, [it’s] a night to laugh in death’s face (and feel safe doing so).”

Watch the unnerving and eye-popping video for ‘Happy’ below:

The song’s vocals, guitars and synths are provided by Elfman, drums by Josh Freese (The Vandals, Nine Inch Nails), guitar by Nili Brosh (Dethklok), bass by Stu Brooks (Dub Trio) and additional synth design by Randall Dunn.

Last year, Elfman revealed that the Tim Burton animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas is not a Christmas movie.

Elfman, who has previously scored a host of Burton’s films including Batman, Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, argued that despite it being about the festive season, it is in fact a Halloween movie.