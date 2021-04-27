Mads Mikkelsen’s ‘Another Round’ to receive US remake with Leonardo DiCaprio

Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round is set to receive an English-language remake led by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film, which stars Mads Mikkelsen, just won the Oscar for Best International Film. It follows four middle-aged men experimenting with raising their blood alcohol levels on a daily basis.

DiCaprio’s production company Appian Way won an auction for the English-language remake rights to the film, alongside Endeavor Content and Makeready. The actor is currently in talks to star in the film as well as producing it.

Advertisement

There is no word yet on a director or screenwriter for the Another Round remake. Vinterberg has confirmed he would not be involved.

Defending the idea of a remake with Leonardo DiCaprio, the filmmaker told IndieWire: “I’ve seen various interpretations of my work before. It’s an interesting artistic thing to see something grow into different versions.

“Now it’s in the hands of the finest actor you can get and besides being a brilliant actor, he’s made very intelligent choices throughout his career. I feel there’s a lot of integrity in the choices he’s made. I’m full of hope and curiosity about what they’re up to.”

Thomas Vinterberg gave an emotional acceptance speech when accepting the Oscar, dedicating the win to his daughter Ida.

Thomas Vinterberg remembers his late daughter in moving acceptance speech: "This is a miracle that just happened—and you're a part of this miracle. Maybe you've been pulling some strings somewhere, I don't know. But this one is for you." https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ulzde1Acv4 — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

She was set to play Mikkelsen’s daughter in the film, but was killed in a car crash four days into the film’s shoot. Vinterberg dedicated the film, and his Oscar win, to Ida.

Another Round also won the BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language, and earned Vinterberg a Best Director nomination at the Oscars.

The film will be released in UK cinemas on July 16.